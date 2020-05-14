MOSES LAKE - A teenager reportedly stole a car left running at a Moses Lake gas station before fleeing from police Thursday morning and crashing through a fence.
The car was reported stolen just before 6 a.m. after it was left running at a gas station. At about 7 a.m., police located the 17-year-old suspect driving the car in the WinCo Foods parking lot. The suspect drove in circles in the parking lot, flipping off customers who were telling him to stop, according to Moses Lake police.
Officers successfully used spike strips on the car as the teenager exited the WinCo parking lot. Police say the teen continued to flee and eventually lost control of the car in the area of Grape Drive and Central Avenue, where he crashed through a fence and collided with a parked vehicle.
“This particular juvenile and his adult brother have been contacted for a staggering number of retail and vehicle thefts the last couple months,” Capt. Mike Williams stated. “His brother has been in jail since last week and we can only hope this one will stay in juvenile for awhile."
The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile detention for theft of a motor vehicle and felony eluding.
Come on people. These relatively new americans. I am sure they are only second generation. Be patient. Sometimes it takes longer to get the hang of what's acceptable here in this foreign land.
Law enforcement catches them, doing there jobs but keeping them in their is in the hands of the judges, look at all the stories of repeat offenders ,we need judges that are strict when it comes to sentencing these types of individuals as well as new laws from legislation to deal with them too
