EPHRATA - A “Tiger Strong” caravan will head through Ephrata Friday afternoon as a way for Ephrata School District staff to connect with students.
School district staff will begin staging at the transportation department at 1 p.m. and the caravan will begin around 1:30 p.m., according to organizers. The planned route will head in and around Ephrata and is expected to last until about 3 p.m. (Route posted below)
“We want all of Ephrata to know that the Ephrata School District is still here for them, even if we can’t be in the buildings with them,” organizers stated.
Families are encouraged to head outside, while maintaining social distancing from others, and show their Tiger Spirit as the caravan makes its way through town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.