WENATCHEE - On Monday, an additional perk to ordering food from Tiki Hawaiian Barbecue in Wenatchee was announced.
The restaurant says it recently ordered 1,000 reusable face masks for dispersal to the public. The eatery says it will give out one mask per order until supplies runs out.
All masks are washable and reusable.
Tiki Hawaiian Barbecue is open for take out and delivery Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.