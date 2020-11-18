FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a thank you note for staff at UW Health is displayed on a wall inside a COVID-19 treatment unit as Dr. Andrew Braun, a physician on the unit stands by in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)