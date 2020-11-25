WENATCHEE - With locations in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Numerica Credit Union will pump some holiday shopping stimuli into the Wenatchee Valley this Friday. On Friday, Nov. 28, Numerica will drop nearly 50 wallets containing $100 in gift cards to local businesses in honor of Small Business Saturday. That means Numerica Credit Union has spent nearly $5,000 with local businesses in an effort to support them during the pandemic.
“Our hope is that this investment not only benefits small businesses but also inspires even more residents to shop local,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s SVP of corporate and community relations. “Small, locally owned businesses are the heart of any strong community. After a uniquely challenging year, this is just one way to show some love back to them.”
Each wallet contains four $25 gift cards. The wallets will be dropped in public, open-air areas near businesses to make sure participants can find them.
