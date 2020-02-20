TONASKET - Bruce Greenleaf, a former electrician, is likely living the good life after winning big in Washington’s Lottery this week.
According to Washington’s Lottery, the Tonasket man was that one in nearly seven million to win the Washington Lotto jackpot. Greenleaf bought his winning ticket from Beyers Market and claimed his winnings on Wednesday. The cost per ticket is $1 per two plays. Participants pick two sets of numbers between 1 and 49 utilizing a play slip or by letting the computer Quick Play for them. To win the jackpot, a person must match all six numbers with all six white ball numbers. The current Lotto game jackpot is $1.3 million.
