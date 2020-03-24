WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center and the iFIBER Rink have always functioned as an entertainment mecca for the masses in north central Washington. But now, each arena will serve a higher purpose during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a partnership with Serve Wenatchee, the Town Toyota Center and iFIBER Rink are now part of the non-profit’s crisis plan as a storage facility for essential items amid the coronavirus crisis. The iFIBER Rink is sponsored by and named after iFIBER Communications, a local internet service provider.
Serve Wenatchee is a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need in the Wenatchee Valley. Serve Wenatchee will move its food bank distribution to the complex. The Town Toyota Center and the iFIBER Rink are now part of Serve Wenatchee’s crisis response plan is in cooperation with other organizations with Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, Link Transit, local churches and Christ Center Chaplains. Town Toyota Center and the iFIBER Rink will also harbor critical non-food items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is one of the valley’s largest food suppliers to food banks in the two-county area.
“We are here to continue to meet the needs of our region, working together we will prevail in our outreach efforts to connect people to the resources they need,” said Serve Wenatchee’s Alan Walker.
Serve Wenatchee will establish a drive through model and distribution will be on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7p.m. until further notice. Link Transit will be adding a route to the Town Toyota Center on Wednesday mornings and afternoons to help families needing food who need transportation.
“Town Toyota Center’s management team reached out to Serve Wenatchee and offered the facility as a central hub to serve our region during this time of need. The arena has a vast amount of storage space, a loading dock to facilitate large shipments of food, and a large drive through parking lot to distribute food and maintain responsible social distancing guidelines. The facility is here for the public, and right now, the best purpose is to support local families with food,” states Mark Miller, General Manager.
“We know that the need for support services for vulnerable families will be needed in the weeks and months to come but for now, the most pressing need is for the supply of food and nonfood delivered in a responsible way to prevent further spread of COVID-19.” said Thom Nees, Executive Director Serve Wenatchee Valley. “Creative partnerships like this one reveal our community’s shared desire to respond compassionately.”
For more information about Serve Wenatchee’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Program, contact Thom Nees, Executive Director of Serve Wenatchee Valley, 509-663-4673, thom@servewentachee.org, or visit their website and find the latest updates and donation links.
