WELLINGTON - A hiking trail just off Stevens Pass is being hailed as one of the ‘most haunted’ hikes in America by the Travel Channel. Just west of the Chelan County border in King County is the Iron Goat Trail.
The hike was one of 15 trails that made the list in an article titled “The Scariest Haunted Hiking Trails in the U.S..” According to the Travel Channel, the Iron Goat Trail was the site of one of the worst railroad accidents in U.S. history. In 1910, an avalanched knocked two trains off the tracks while they were snowed in at the Wellington depot, killing almost 100 people.
After the tragedy, the Great Northern Railroad abandoned the tracks and built new routes and tunnels. The abandoned tunnels and snowsheds remain on the trail.
“Hikers share tales of hearing voices, screams and sounds around the crash site of Tye Creek in the (now ghost town) of Wellington,” Travel Channel writes.
The state does not allow hikers on the trail at night, and folks are not allowed to enter the tunnels, which are in danger of collapsing.
The Iron Goat trailhead can be found just after SR 2’s only hairpin turn at Scenic Falls where the Tye River and Scenic Creek converge.
(1) comment
I'm gonna go there at night, since that's just right up the road from me.
