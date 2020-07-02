KENNEWICK - The Benton-Franklin Health District is directing all businesses that are open to the public or outdoors to refuse service to anyone who isn’t wearing a proper face mask.
The so-called “No mask, no service” directive will take effect July 6. The order applies to only Benton and Franklin counties.
The directive is being given in tandem with Washington’s Secretary of Health.
Dr. Amy Person said the order is being given because local compliance with the state’s face mask order is just over 50%.
As of today, there are 3,495 positive coronavirus cases between the two counties.
(2) comments
That will be interesting to see how that works if they only have 50% compliance now. So that tells me 50% are refusing, 25% are probably wearing masks because they want to be obedient, and 25% either truly feel they need a mask or think it will save them from a Virus.
Especially when Cities like Spokane are whining that they are losing "so much business" to Idaho because people do not want to shop in stores that have policies that people do not agree with and do not want to support..
1 person even said that we need to mandate every store ways of conducting business so that the stores who want to give people the right to choose are not rewarded for catering to the public's desire, or the "free market" as it's technically called.
Does anyone else find it interesting how Masks are being mandated but yet the spread of the Virus is as high as it's ever been.. Pointless mandate??
5g transmision of the vires is their method. Its variable depending on what areas they want disrupted. For example, major voting states like Florida, Texas and Arizona. Just coicidence?
