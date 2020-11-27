MOSES LAKE - A lively surprise was found among debris in a boat abandoned on the side of I-90 on Friday near Moses Lake.
Washington State Trooper Sage Schafer was called to the scene of an abandoned boat and trailer with no vehicle at around 11 a.m. on Friday.
The dilapidated-looking boat was on its side with some miscellaneous items inside.
Trooper Schafer also heard the cry of baby kittens, prompting him to rifle through debris to get to the animals.
The officer eventually found four baby kittens. Authorities say the cats are in good hands and are doing well.
The boat was found at milepost 173 just west of Moses Lake.
Reminds of how my Mom abandon me and I got raised by pair of rats.
I hope they find some ID in the garbage, some mail. Something to track down the littering , heartless degenerates.
