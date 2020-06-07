ORONDO - The Washington State Patrol says a van transporting eight people was the cause of Sunday’s rollover wreck that killed two.
At about 1:13 p.m., Troopers say 29-year-old Luis Flores-Pinzon of Mexico City, Mexico was driving a large van with seven passengers south on US 97 just north of Orondo when he crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Tristin Shirley of Bellingham.
The crash caused Shirley’s vehicle to roll striking a pickup truck driven by 72-year-old Erik Erickson of Quincy who was traveling in the same direction behind the van.
The driver of the van was killed and one of his passengers, 31-year-old Luis Leveron-Rodriguez of Seattle also died. Leveron-Rodriguez not wearing a seatbelt, but Flores-Pinzon was. All seven of Flores-Pinzon’s passengers were not buckled up. The surviving six passengers riding in the van were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
As for Tristin Shirley and Dorothy Shirley, an elderly couple, they were buckled up but were both injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital.
Erick Erickson and his passengers were all belted up, but all three were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital.
