ELLENSBURG - State Troopers are attempting to track down the semi responsible for running a vehicle off the road that resulted in a crash that injured three people, including a young child.
State Troopers say an unknown semi was going west on I-82 at about 10:04 a.m. when it merged into the same as an SUV traveling in the same direction.
WSP says the SUV was forced to brake and swerve to the left striking the guardrail.
The victim vehicle eventually came to rest on the embankment, but the semi, which was only described as having a white box trailer, continued on.
The driver, 23-year-old Caren Frutos of Auburn, was critically hurt and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Frutos’s passengers, her child and the father of her child, were both hurt as well. 22-year old Darnell Bookout of Des Moines was hurt and taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital as was 4-year-old Darnell Bookout Jr. of Auburn. The search for the suspect vehicle continues.
