RITZVILLE - Twenty-four hours after the crash, Washington state troopers were finally given the go-ahead on the name of the person killed in Tuesday’s crash near Ritzville.
A detailed report states that 76-year-old Sally Graves of Washtucna was going north in her SUV on SR 261 when she crossed the centerline and hit a semi driven by 57-year-old Garth Blauert also of Washtucna going the opposite direction.
The head-on impact killed Graves.
Troopers did not state why Graves crossed the centerline about five miles south of Ritzville.
State Patrol officers say Graves likely died because she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Very sad for those involved.
I remember when I stood in the cab of my Father’s truck oblivious to any danger . Speed limits were not so much a concern. He was a policeman and a farmer. We are so much more advanced now.
It took me s bit of time to grasp the seatbelt requirements.
BUT!
I always wore the seatbelt , and felt it was best .
I am continually amazed to hear so many deceased in auto accidents neglected to do so .
