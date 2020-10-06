DESERT AIRE - Washington State Troopers say injuries, a DUI charge, and a totaled vehicle aren’t the only things the causing driver of a head-on wreck near Mattawa needs to worry about.
Washington State Troopers say the woman driving the sedan who caused the crash has also been charged with felony drug possession.
State Patrol says 35-year-old Amber Greene of Yakima had meth on her at the time of the wreck. On Monday morning, Greene reportedly crossed the centerline on SR 24 just north of the Vernita Bridge and smashed into a semi driven by 54-year-old Carlos Cruz of Mattawa.
Cruz was unhurt, but Greene was airlifted to a hospital in the Tri-Cities. As of Tuesday afternoon, Greene is still in critical condition according to hospital staff.
Greene was or will be charged with DUI, but it is not known if she was under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both.
(2) comments
Medicinal meth...is there such a thing?
Packs taxi and scabland sucks too....Many are doing drugs and abusive...sue me
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.