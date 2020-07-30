WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, lagging in the polls and confronted by fresh evidence of an economic collapse and an escalating public health crisis, on Thursday suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in fraud.
It was the first time Trump publicly raised the idea of pushing back the balloting. Shifting the election is virtually impossible, but the mere suggestion of delay was extraordinary in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of peaceful transfer of power, including during the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II and marked another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system.
The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Regardless, the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay in the end of Trump’s term — noon on Jan. 20, 2021.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Trump’s tweet came just minutes after the government reported that the U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, by far the worst quarterly plunge ever, as the coronavirus outbreak shut down businesses, threw tens of millions out of work and sent unemployment surging to 14.7%.
With just over three months until Election Day, Trump trails in the polls nationally and across battleground states, and some surveys even suggest traditionally Republican-leaning states could be in play. While Trump has come back before after trailing consistently in the polls throughout 2016, the survey data has raised the possibility that he could face a landslide loss if he doesn’t turn things around.
Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected pandemic-induced surge in mail-in and absentee voting. He has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states where all votes are mailed in. Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots, and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.
One Republican governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump’s idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different.”
Hogan Gidley, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, pointed to the delays in counting votes in New York’s primary. “The President is just raising a question about the chaos Democrats have created with their insistence on all mail-in voting. They are using coronavirus as their means to try to institute universal mail-in voting, which means sending every registered voter a ballot whether they asked for one or not. ”
Trump refused in an interview just weeks ago with Fox News to commit to accept the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.
“I have to see. Look ... I have to see,” Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes.’ I’m not going to say ‘no,’ and I didn’t last time, either.”
Trump and many members of his administration have previously availed themselves of absentee voting, but Trump has sought to differentiate that from a growing push by states to mail all registered voters either ballots or absentee request forms.
Most states are still finalizing their plans for November, although California has announced plans to send ballots to all registered voters for the fall election along with having in-person voting options available. A small number of states also sent ballots to voters during the primaries, but most states are not expected to do so in November. Instead, voters will have to request an absentee ballot if they want to vote at home.
Voters and public health officials have expressed concerns about the potential dangers for spreading the virus during in-person voting, and states have reported difficulty filling poll worker positions given the pandemic.
Trump’s stated concern for poll safety defies his otherwise aggressive push to “reopen” the nation from partial shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the virus, even as rising confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths have pushed the U.S. to the top of the list for the world outbreak.
“He has absolutely no power to do this,” said Wendy Weiser, director of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU’s Law School. “And Congress is not going to vote to change the statute that has governed for decades and decades when and how we hold elections. This is just sowing chaos.”
Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona that “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country.”
There appears to be next-to-no appetite in the Capitol for a change to the Nov. 3 election. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi replied to Trump’s tweet by tweeting a quote from the Constitution assigning Congress the power to set the timing of elections.
Democrats have pushed to include billions of dollars in the next coronavirus relief bill to fund election security and accessibility improvements for this year’s vote, but Trump and Republicans have so far resisted those efforts.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., did not respond to questions about Trump’s tweet on the way to the Senate floor Thursday morning.
Just months ago, in April, Trump had ruled out the prospect of trying to change the election. “I never even thought of changing the date of the election,” he said. “Why would I do that? November 3rd. It’s a good number. No, I look forward to that election.”
“I’m not thinking about it at all,” he added. “Not at all.”
And in March, Trump opposed moves by several states to delay their presidential primaries because of the coronavirus.
Attorney General William Barr, speaking to a House committee earlier this week, claimed there was “a high risk” that mail-in voting would lead to “massive” fraud. He said he had no “reason to think” the upcoming election would be rigged. But he said he believed “if you have wholesale mail-in voting, it substantially increases the risk of fraud.”
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D.-La., asked Barr at the hearing whether a sitting U.S. president could move the election date. Barr responded: “Actually, I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”
(17) comments
God I hope Trump wins..if for no other reason but to watch alot of liberals sky scream and pull their hair out..Its hilarious in one way and yet very sad in another............ok I was fibbing a little about the sad part..lolll
Maybe we could just shorten the statute of limitations on Trump's crimes so they expire while he's still in his first and only term?
No? Okay, uh, what if we delay the election -- ya know, just a few months -- so Cheato will hang onto office long enough to allow his exposure to prosecution expire? How about that?
Buehller? Anybody? Hello?
King Trump is threatening schools that they all have to reopen, but now pretending we can't vote safely.
I miss the days when Americans were opposed to tyrants. This loon is trying his best to hamstring our peaceful transfer of power by presidents that has been one of our nation's greatest achievements. Hope the less intelligent amongst us someday regret their blind love of dear leader.
You have to admit this guy is funny!!
Too much potential Fraud -- I think we just shouldn't even hold an election that will fix the problem.. [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
I would state that all of you people who comment here, the righteous conservatives and ignorant liberals, will conduct your mail-in voting without fraud. What you seem to forget is that there are scumbags everywhere. Some who will commit mail fraud. Some who will commit mail-in voter fraud. It's not you people, it's the scumbags.
This is the same argument used to justify banning guns, which I do not support. "Some people misuse them, that makes them bad, therefore we should ban it for all people."
Another floater-of-the-day from Trump.
Anything to distract from the 1300 Americans who died yesterday - many needlessly - from COVID-19. That includes Herman Cain, who went maskless to Trump's shindig in Tulsa.
Anything to distract from the cratering US economy.
Anything to get Trump re-elected...nothing else seems to count to him.
Interesting how mail in voting for WA state was fine and accurate when Trump was elected, but now it’s full of inaccuracy and illegal voting. Do tell, what has changed between then and now?? Oh right. Trump is flailing and scrambling to get out of the giant hole he has dug for himself. Is his fear due to the recent GDP numbers from 2nd quarter that he promised would be great but really really aren’t?? I guess we’ll never know.
I suppose if a person were to watch anything other than Fox News they might be shocked to understand that indeed Trump is lagging FAR behind Biden.
Voting by mail is the safest and easiest way to vote. Anybody who believes otherwise needs to rethink every election WA state has had since 2005. Including electing the giant orange clown currently in office.
And Utah. Notice Trump never talks about the horrors of all-mail voting in Utah.
The Communist Chinese are the common denominator. Educate yourself if in doubt of the situation. Social commentary platforms, Hollywood, leftist media and collages are infested with the CCP. You will have to bow to your communist overlords if you remain ignorant of the situation. Not here to debate but educate.
Dude. You live in a state that has had mail-in voting for quite some time with virtually no problems at all. You seem to be here to hate and pontificate.
It would almost be worth it -- just to wave at who they round up for the "re-education" camps.
gosh, with mail in votes even the blow flies circling bidens head can cast votes. "they cast there votes before " -- - - - - -. fill in spaces to your mood & thoughts.
Have there been problems with mail-in voting in Washington?
It seems the only news that is shown by the AP is not accurate. They should also post about what other polls are showing that aren't from the left. The president is not lagging behind
Please tell us which polls they are. 538 lists polls from Rasmussen to Quinnipac, and he's losing all of them. When he complains that FOX - yes, FOX - is running "voter suppression polls" you know he's got a big prob-lem.
Even Trump admits that he's lagging in the polls. He asked why it is the people approve of Fauci, but not of him. He's starting to recognize that he is not very well liked.
