WENATCHEE - A group of Trump supporters lined the streets in Wenatchee on Sunday, despite what happened at the U.S. Capitol on last Wednesday.
Picketers stood in the same area of Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Department of Highways building Sunday afternoon.
Per usual, supporters waved flags and held signs with messages as a showing of unwavering support of the embattled politician.
The event is known as the “Save America March.” It was one of several held in the same area before and after the intense strife that occurred at America's Capitol on Jan. 6.