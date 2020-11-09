WENATCHEE - On Saturday, Trump enthusiasts picketed on the street in front of Memorial Park to show their unwavering support of the soon-to-be former president.
The rally was held after it was declared that Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden had won the presidency.
Our news partner, Newsradio 560 KPQ, spoke to Marcy Collins who said they wanted to send a message that, despite the results, she and others still support the President Donald Trump.
“We’re also here because we want fair and honest elections. That’s what we want. Whether Biden wins or Trump wins at the end of this, we want every fair and honest vote to be counted. That’s why we’re here to stand up for our country.”
There were initial plans for a public celebration of Joe Biden’s victory, but the event was cancelled.
(6) comments
So you guys are willing to bet everything you owe trump hasn't lost. Ths is like a super bowl and one team winning 49 to 35 with 10 seconds left yes its not over but its nearly impossible to lose the game. Trump has a lot of experience losing this is just another day for him.
We have had to listen to you Democrats for 4 years now so he has every right to contest the results. The difference is that we do not destroy property and make up lies. Sit it out!!@
Oh, I've seen plenty of lies over the past several days.
List em up. I'll go look at the fact check.
The electoral college still has yet to meet. Declaring anyone THE winner right now is premature. Biden is the presumptive winner.
Well said! Article 2 of the constitution.
