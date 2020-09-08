featured Tuesday A.M. satellite fire maps update shows growth of local fires, here's how close they are to you Shawn Goggins Sep 8, 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Satellite map of Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire/Chelan Apple Acres Fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Credit: GISsurferiFIBER ONE News will have a written fire update early this afternoon. Northern portion of Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County Southern portion of Cold Springs Canyon Fire and northern portion of Spring Hill Fire in Douglas County southern portion of Pearl Hill fire in Douglas County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Beverly Burke Fire under control; all evacuations lowered to Level 1 Over 1,000 homes remain under evacuation as Pearl Hill Fire burns in Douglas County Tuesday A.M. satellite fire maps update shows growth of local fires, here's how close they are to you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.