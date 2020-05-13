EPHRATA - Children playing with matches reportedly sparked a small brush fire Tuesday afternoon near Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded shortly after noon to a wildfire threatening structures and vehicles in the 12000 block of Road C.5 Northwest. A quick response from fire crews kept the blaze contained at about two acres.
No structures or vehicles were damaged, according to fire district officials.
Firefighters say the fire was started by children playing with matches.
“It’s a great reminder for parents to speak with their children about the dangers of playing with fire,” fire district officials stated.
The adrenaline of fire it's magical
