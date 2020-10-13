OLYMPIA — Twitter is the latest social media giant to pay for violations of Washington state’s campaign finance disclosure rules.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday the company agreed to pay $100,000 for failing to maintain records related to ads that ran from 2012 through 2019, when Twitter banned political advertising.
The court ruling says that at least 38 Washington candidates and committees reported paying nearly $200,000 in political advertising on Twitter since 2012, and Twitter unlawfully failed to maintain records for those ads. Companies are required to maintain records about who paid for ads, when they ran, how much they cost, and the name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed.
“Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws.”
Facebook and Google previously agreed to settlements of $200,000 each, though Ferguson filed a second lawsuit against Facebook in April, this time arguing that the violations were intentional.
The state Public Disclosure Commission received notice from an independent researcher in 2019 about Twitter’s potential violations. The researcher requested records for payments of political advertisements from 12 specific campaigns but did not receive the records from Twitter for two months.
