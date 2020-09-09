MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total to 17 during the pandemic.
The two deaths include a Quincy man in his 80s who died while hospitalized and a Quincy man in his 30s who was also hospitalized at the time of his death, according to the health district.
The health district says the man in his 80s had underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19. The man in his 30s had no known underlying health conditions.
“GCHD recognizes each COVID-19 death impacts families, friends and communities,” health district officials stated. “We would like to express our sincere condolences on behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”
(19) comments
Signs of white nationalism in the ranks of the U.S. military are on the rise, according to a 2019 Military Times survey of active-duty troops.
More than one-third of all service members and more than half of minority members said they have “personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism within the ranks in recent months.”
https://images.app.goo.gl/cAoRXvWNnqfMVsVk9
Hey anyone see thousands of boats in several parades for Joe Hiden? Ouch
Do boater votes count more than non-boaters?
https://images.app.goo.gl/ZjYsrhGj8N3pNHfB9
Haha, Biden’s campaign manager has to hit the bottle pretty hard each night. Every time this guy opens his mouth it’s career Russian Roulette.
Trump Derangement Syndrome in full display. You guys are so laughable.
Charmin soft. All of you. Trump 2020.
Trump says caravans of thugs will invade the suburbs to rape and kill the housewives but he didn't want to cause panic with Covid.
Riiiiiiiiiiiight.
Everyday Trump tells another Whopper! Even the legend of Fox news corroborated the vet bashing!! What a role model, what a leader, what a walking, talking, orange pile of shit!
🦜 Raack Trump Raack Trump raack.
Great news, Trump is up for the Nobel Peace Prize. Can’t think of anyone more deserving!
Nominated by the same Norwegian fascist who nominated him two years ago, for sucking Commie dick in North Korea. Impressive.
He's up for the 2021 prize. Three people have been awarded the prize while they're in prison, so I guess anything's possible. Hey, there's money in it too -- but not that much compared with the $58 million in campaign contributions he's spent on his legal bills.
Still waiting on that DNA test from him for that rape charge. What's the holdup?
Patients have seen ‘significant’ delays in medicine deliveries by USPS, Senate report finds
Estimated new CV cases linked to Trump Stupidfest in Sturgiss: 250,000.
Cost of treating said cases: $18 Billion
Number of soldiers Trump thinks were "suckers" for dying in Vietnam: 58,220.
Number of Americans who've died because "it is what it is:" 190,000.
Please consider professional help. You have problems.
All I hear is triggrred leftist sheep noises, baah baah baah. Your gonna need anti-depressants after Nov 3rd.
In other news, Trump has admitted on tape that he has constantly downplayed the risks of this disease. Those here who have made the same claims and trivialized it won't recant, of course.
What is to recant? The chances of dying from this is still very slim. It’s not like all of a sudden this thing becomes deadlier because Trump said it wouldn’t be. This is a non story.
Poor Lu. Still upset over one man. Keep being a useful idiot for your party, one day you will regret it. 🐑
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.