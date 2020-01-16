MOSES LAKE - Two people are in jail after a brief pursuit that eventually led to a crash of a stolen car Wednesday afternoon in Moses Lake.
About 3:40 p.m., an officer recognized a vehicle, previously reported stolen in Soap Lake, traveling in the area of East Wheeler Road and Canterbury Lane. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Nathaniel Parker, 26, reportedly drove off, according to Moses Lake police.
Parker reportedly continued east on Wheeler and went through the state Route 17 intersection at the high rate of speed. Police say the pursuing officer had to slow down at the intersection due to safety concerns and began to lose sight of the stolen car.
About 10 minutes later, officers located the vehicle crashed in a field in the area of Road 4 Northeast and Road L Northeast, with both Parker and a passenger, 24-year-old Jose Sanchez, allegedly running from the car, according to Moses Lake police.
Officer Brad Zook and K9 Rex responded and the two suspects were eventually corralled and taken into custody.
Sanchez was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. Parker was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin and third-degree possession of stolen property. Police reportedly found a backpack in the vehicle belonging to the owner of the car, according to police.
One of the suspects reportedly told police he had walked from Ephrata to the field where he was taken into custody.
