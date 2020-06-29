MOSES LAKE - Two people are in jail in connection to two car thefts and high speed chases early Sunday morning between George and Moses Lake.
At about 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to George for a report of a car theft. A witness reported seeing two suspects pushing another vehicle prior to the other car being stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies located the vehicle being pushed, and found it had been reported stolen in Moses Lake just hours prior.
At about 4:30 a.m., Ephrata police located the vehicle stolen in George and the suspects driving south on Dodson Road. The suspects reportedly sped off at more than 100 mph after an attempted traffic stop. Deputies say the suspects drove into oncoming traffic and the chase was ended.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle as it turned east onto Road 5 Northwest near Moses Lake. Speeds again reportedly exceeded 100 mph before the suspects drove through a field off Road 5 and Division Road North. The suspects’ vehicle ended up submerged in a large irrigation ditch, ending the chase.
The two suspects, identified as Tomie Gonzalez, 21, and a 16-year-old male, were both arrested for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.
(2) comments
Auto theft. High speed chases. Public endangerment. Running from the police. Youth delinquency. Five more reasons for immigration reform.
The obstacle is DACA
