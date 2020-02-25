MOSES LAKE - A call for a suspicious vehicle Monday night ended in two arrests after the driver reportedly started smoking heroin as an officer approached the car.
Christian Martinez, 23, and Satara Barrientoz, 26, were booked into Grant County Jail for possession of heroin, according to Moses Lake police.
Police were contacted by a resident in the Terrace neighborhood after the vehicle had stopped on the side of the road. An officer arrived about 9 p.m. and approached the suspects’ car on foot, “just in time to see Martinez flaring up heroin in the driver’s seat,” police stated.
Both suspects were reportedly found in possession of heroin.
The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for additional evidence.
“We appreciate alert members of the community giving us a call when they see something suspicious going on. We depend on you,” Capt. Mike Williams stated.
(1) comment
Brain surgeons!
These two should have been Darwin Award Recipients.
