MARIETTA, Georgia - Two Big Bend women’s wrestlers have earned All-American status following the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships held Feb. 7 and 8.
At 136 pounds, freshman Aliyah Yates defeated the top-seeded wrestler in the nation in her weight class and advanced to the final match, finishing second in the tournament. Kayla Rogers, at 101 pounds, finished in seventh place. Yates’ and Rogers' top-8 finishes earned both All-American honors.
“I’m extremely proud of all of our wrestlers and how they performed this weekend,” said Big Bend women’s wrestling coach Bryan Seibel. “Having two girls earn All-American was an amazing accomplishment for our program. Most of the schools that competed were 4-year programs, or private schools, Division II or Division III schools. There are able to give scholarships and have a lot more funding than we do, but our girls went out there and performed against all of the odds.
Only one other two-year school had a wrestler advance to the finals in their weight class.
“We definitely made an impression,” Seibel stated.
(1) comment
Nice article on the lady wrestlers, but where are they from? HS attended/etc...TKS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.