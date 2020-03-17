EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health have confirmed that two residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
Veronica Farias told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday that the two patients live in Chelan County. Farias could not disclose which areas each patient lives, age or gender.
Health district officials are working with the patients to identify those who have come into close contact with them.
Health officials say there will likely be more cases in the coming days and is asking the public to apply social distancing practices.
