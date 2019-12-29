LIND - The Washington State Patrol says two people are dead after a Sunday evening wreck that involved a vehicle going the wrong way on Highway 395 near Lind. Troopers say the causing vehicle was traveling in the oncoming lane when it struck another vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. about eight miles south of Lind. One of the vehicles involved was transporting four children. Two people were reportedly trapped in the wreckage. It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. We'll have more details as they become available.
