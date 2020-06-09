ROYAL CITY - Two Othello residents were injured in a collision Monday night on state Route 26 about 10 miles east of Royal City.
German Farias Acevedo, 29, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima east on SR 26 just before 10 p.m. when he reportedly crossed the centerline and struck the left side of a westbound 2012 Nissan Altima, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound ditch.
Farias Acevedo was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries. The other driver, 20-year-old Samantha Valenciano, was also hurt and transported to Othello Community Hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck and any charges against Farias Acevedo are pending.
