MOSES LAKE - State Troopers say an 87-year-old Moses Lake man was driving the wrong direction on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon when he collided head-on with another vehicle, killing himself and other driver.
State troopers received reports of a westbound 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, about two miles east of Moses Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Trooper John Bryant said moments later, the head-on collision was reported.
Emanuel Schaible was driving the Hyundai on the wrong direction on the inside lane of I-90 when he collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Express van, according to the state patrol.
Schaible and the other driver, 59-year-old Auburn resident Robert J. Miller, died in the wreck, according to the state patrol. Troopers reported Schaible was not wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers say it’s unclear how long Schaible was driving into oncoming traffic and the collision remains under investigation.
Eastbound I-90 was closed until about 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.