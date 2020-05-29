MOSES LAKE - Two homes were damaged by gunfire in a Friday afternoon drive-by shooting in Moses Lake.
The shooting occurred a little after 2:30 p.m. in the area of West Texas Street and South Russell Avenue. Moses Lake police say the suspect’s vehicle was heading west on Texas Street and turned left onto Russell Avenue where six rounds were fired, striking two homes.
Detectives say the home believed to have been targeted was unoccupied at the time of the shooting. Police say residents of the home have no gang affiliations and it's unclear why the home was targeted.
A babysitter was watching a baby in the second damaged home at the time shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
Police are working to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle but no other details are available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
It’s obvious that someone some how was given either false information about where someone lived or the people who lived in those houses have the cops false information. Either way it’s obvious why the shooting happened RETALIATION because of the other two shootings that happened over the past couple of days. And this is a prime example of how innocent people get caught up in the crossfire. It’s sad and people need to do something about their damn kids before it’s too late. Talk to your kids and don’t give up on them. It’s too much for a parent to lose a child on either side of this kind of situation.
