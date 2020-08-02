MOSES LAKE - Two homes and a vehicle were damaged in an early Sunday morning drive-by shooting in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded about 1 a.m. to multiple reports of shots fired. A deputy on patrol in the area also heard gunshots and responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Drive Northwest.
Two homes and a parked vehicle were struck by gunfire, with one shot going through a window at a home on Arlington Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.
The suspect reportedly drove into a parked vehicle while fleeing. The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Arlington. No other information was available and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
