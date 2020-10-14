MOSES LAKE - Two people have been airlifted to a Spokane hospital after a collision involving a potato truck Wednesday morning near Moses Lake.
Isabel M. Ramirez, a 27-year-old Moses Lake woman, was driving a 1993 Nissan Sentra north on SR 17, behind a potato truck. State troopers say Ramirez collided with the back of the truck as the driver was making a left turn onto a farm road near Road 4 Southeast.
Both Ramirez and her 8-year-old daughter were injured in the wreck. The two were airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The driver of the potato truck was not hurt.
Troopers say Ramirez was following too close. Troopers did not indicate if she was cited in the wreck.
State Route 17 reopened at about noon.
