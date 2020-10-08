MOSES LAKE - A man is in critical condition and a woman injured in a dog attack Thursday morning inside a residence near Moses Lake.
Emergency personnel responded about 11:20 a.m. to the Harvest Manor mobile home park off Airway Drive Northeast for reports of an animal attack.
Deputies say a man and woman at the home were both attacked by their dog inside the home.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. The man was flown by LifeFlight to an area hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.
Deputies say the dog is under control.
No other information has been released.
(2) comments
I'm wondering if the man and woman were fighting and it got physical so the dog attacked? Update; the man died.
Shouldn't the dog be dead. Its sad only in America are dogs treated better than humans.
