EAST WENATCHEE - The driver of the truck that crashed into a Douglas County firefighting rig Sunday evening will likely be spending some time behind bars.
Washington State Troopers say a truck transporting one passenger crashed into a Douglas County fire tanker on SR 2 at Blue Grade Road near East Wenatchee at around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers say the collision caused the pickup truck to roll blocking all lanes of traffic. Traffic was detoured onto NW Cascade.
The driver of the pickup will be arrested for DUI after they are treated for their injuries at a local hospital. The passenger who was riding in the pickup truck was also injured and transported.
The occupants of the fire truck were not hurt.
iFIBER ONE News will have the identities of those involved when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.