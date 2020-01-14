QUINCY - Two people were injured in a collision Tuesday morning on state Route 28, about 12 miles west of Quincy.
Joshua J. Vines, a 33-year-old East Wenatchee man, was driving a 1997 Subaru Legacy east in the right lane on SR 28. Vines reportedly swerved to avoid a dead deer in the road but lost control of the car and crossed the centerline, where his vehicle collided with a westbound 2004 Dodge Neon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Vines and the driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Ephrata resident Wendy A. Nevarez Macias, were both taken to Confluence-Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for their injuries.
The state patrol cited Vines for crossing the centerline.
