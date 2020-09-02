OTHELLO - Two people were injured in a Wednesday morning collision on state Route 26 about seven miles east of Othello.
Brandon B. Howes, a 20-year-old Elgin, Oregon man, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck north on Booker Road. He reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the SR 26 intersection and his pickup truck was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado.
Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
Howes was taken by ambulance to Othello Community Hospital before being flown by LifeFlight to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The other driver, 63-year-old Seattle resident Joseph E. Sunde, was taken to the Othello hospital for treatment.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.
(4) comments
Well Mr. Opinion, Wsdot has done something there , both sides of the road are gate stop signs ,meaning there are signs on both sides of the road as well as one of them being an edge lit illuminated signs on both sides of the road, and the country has put edge lit stop ahead signs that are gated as well before you get to the intersection people just don't pay attention
Out of towners. A guy from Oregon and a coastie. Figures
Where were you born
You know how many people fail to yield at that stop sign?? Maybe if the right person gets hurt there WSDOT will actually investigate why it is so hard to see that stop sign and put devices that will save a life or two..
WSDOT is so in love with Round-abouts maybe they should put one of them at every intersection in the state..
