OKANOGAN COUNTY - Law enforcement is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail early Tuesday morning.
Kristopher L. Whittman, 28, and Christian White, 53, reportedly escaped at about 6:15 a.m. Sheriff Tony Hawley says it’s believed the two had help from outside the jail.
Whittman is about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was in jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving and malicious mischief. Hawley said he attempted to escape from the jail last week. Whittman is listed as having an address in Bellingham.
White is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was in custody for felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run and malicious mischief. White is from the Rock Island area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. The sheriff’s office is working to release booking photos of the two suspects.
