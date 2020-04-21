ROYAL CITY - Following his second murder conviction, 42-year-old Quincy resident Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez has been sentenced to a second term of life in prison.
Tapia Rodriguez, convicted by a jury in October 2019 of first-degree murder with special allegations of armed with a firearm, kidnapping and drive-by shooting; first-degree assault while armed, first-degree kidnapping while armed and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a 2016 murder near Royal City.
A judge on Monday sentenced Tapia Rodriguez, along with his co-defendant, 37-year-old Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years, according to court records.
Monday’s sentence is the second life-in-prison term handed down to Tapia Rodriguez. He was previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years, after being convicted of kidnapping and killing 31-year-old Quincy resident Jill Sundberg in December 2016.
On Dec. 9, 2016, two weeks before Sundberg was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds along the Old Vantage Highway, Grant County deputies responded to a fatal shooting on SR 26 and found 28-year-old Arturo Sosa dead in the back seat of an SUV, according to court records. A second victim, also in the back seat, was shot once and was treated at a regional hospital.
The surviving victim told deputies he and Sosa were on their way from Othello to work in Royal City when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe behind them began flashing the headlights. The victim pulled over thinking something was wrong, according to court records.
Investigators say armed suspects exited their SUV and had the two victims exit their vehicle where one suspect with the rifle fired off one round into the ground.
Both the two victims and two of the suspects then got into the victims’ Ford Explorer, according to court records.
The victim began fighting with one suspect, attempting to get the gun away when Marcos Gutierrez pointed his pistol toward the backseat. The victim then began fighting with Marcos Gutierrez when three shots were fired. The victim told deputies he pretended to be dead as the suspects parked and left in their SUV. The third suspect had followed the group to where they eventually stopped.
Investigators say DNA collected in the Sundberg case for Marcos Gutierrez matched DNA found in the victims’ vehicle. A fingerprint matching to Tapia Rodriguez was pulled from the rear passenger door of the SUV, according to court records. Investigators never recovered the gun used in the murder.
Tire tracks left at the SR 26 scene also matched tracks from the Sundberg case and the surviving victim reportedly told investigators the same Chevrolet Tahoe appeared to be following him the night prior to the shooting.
The night before the murder, the three suspects reportedly stayed with two women, one of which was Sosa’s ex-girlfriend, at their home in Othello until about 4 a.m.
“At that time three of the males and (one woman) got into the Yukon,” investigators wrote. “They drove to a location on the main road leading to SR 26 and waited for (the victim) to drive by on the way to work.”
After shots were fired, Marcos Gutierrez took (the woman) out of the Yukon, forced her to the victims’ SUV and made her look at Sosa.
“(Marcos Gutierrez) told (the woman) ‘you talk and the second person you see is your son,’” investigators wrote.
The group then drove back to the Shady Tree RV Park near Quincy before returning to Othello.
