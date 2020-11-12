OLYMPIA - On Thursday, the state’s Department of Labor & Industries published a partial list of the more than 20 farms across the state facing large fines for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols.
King Fuji Ranch in Mattawa is being fined $13,500 for shelter group workers interacting with members of other shelter groups and not social distancing. The employer has 15 days to appeal.
Gebbers Farms in Bridgeport is being fined $13,200 for the same thing. In addition to that, L&I officials say the Douglas County farm had no barriers in the kitchen/cooking areas. Gebbers Farms is also being investigated for two alleged coronavirus-induced deaths; the investigation remains open. Gebbers Farms has 15 days to appeal.
“Our country relies on agriculture workers to grow and harvest food for our tables. We’re doing everything possible to make sure they are safe on the job,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks.
Of the more than 20 agriculture businesses cited for serious violations of COVID-19 safety and health requirements so far this year, 10 involved temporary worker housing while the others were related to multiple issues, including social distancing.
Joel Sack's is an appointed political office holder he has nothing to do with L&I reality day to day.
