MOSES LAKE - A Soap Lake man was sentenced to 30 days in jail under a first time offender waiver after he was caught on the roof of the Moses Lake Staples in an attempt to break into the store.
Joseph Babek, 18, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree retail theft.
On the morning of April 12, Moses Lake police responded to North Stratford Road after reports of two people climbing onto the roof of Staples.
Officers climbed up to the roof and located two duffel bags filled with burglary tools, including crow bars and bolt cutters, according to Moses Lake police.
Police eventually located Babek and 18-year-old Veniamin Teslyuk hiding behind a large air conditioning unit on the roof. Officers also found work gloves, face masks, headlamps and flashlights.
Babek told police he and Teslyuk had planned the burglary two days prior and the two were going to enter Staples through the rooftop access and load up the duffel bags with laptop computers. Babek stated the plan was to sell the computers for cash to buy motorcycles.
Teslyuk previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, with 15 days converted to 120 hours of community service. His guilty plea also included a February attempted burglary at the Ephrata Walmart.
(1) comment
Are they serious that for this type of felony that is all the time they are going to do. That is incredible justice was not served with these 2 young criminals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.