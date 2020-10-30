MOSES LAKE - Two men are facing charges in a reported armed carjacking Wednesday morning in rural Grant County.
Martin Juarez Jr., 35, and Eliazar Junior Ramos, 41, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Juarez is also charged with felony eluding, according to court records.
Grant County deputies were notified about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday of robbery across the street from a business in the 12100 block of Road 6 Northwest, southeast of Quincy. The victim told deputies he had walked out to his car across the street from his work when he noticed a vehicle approaching. Surveillance video from the business reportedly shows the victim having a short conversation with the driver of the vehicle before the victim is seen running away, according to court records.
The victim told police the driver had asked if the business was hiring before the driver, identified as Ramos, grabbed the victim by his coat through the car window and allegedly pointed a gun at him. The victim was able to pull away and run back to the business.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Juarez, a passenger in Ramos’ vehicle, get into the victim’s Honda Civic and drive off. Juarez reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase in the area of Road 3 Northeast and Road E Northeast in the Mae Valley area west of Moses Lake. The chase came to an end when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. Juarez allegedly ran from the car and was taken into custody after a foot chase, according to court records.
Moses Lake police later located Ramos’ Dodge Charger parked outside a residence on Dusty Street. Investigators say a carpet pad had been placed over the top of the car in an attempt to hide the vehicle. Ramos eventually exited the residence and was arrested.
Both Juarez and Ramos allegedly admitted to investigators to being at the Road 6 Northwest business but both claimed the other had pulled a gun on the victim. The victim told deputies he did not know either Juarez or Ramos. Juarez reportedly told deputies that a woman had put him in contact with the victim to buy drugs, court records state.
Deputies say a handgun was recovered at the scene of the robbery.
As an immigrant myself, I believe if an immigrant commits a serious crime in the US they should be immediately sent back to their country of origin and their citizenship revoked, if they became naturalized. It would be a good way for the immigrant community to learn to respect US laws.
Spot....thank you. That is all that we could ask of any person. If all immigrants had your mentality, they would be welcomed here with open arms and open hearts. Well said.
i hope its not a catch and release..[unsure]
How come we dont have "cop shooting" criminals problem here?
Kidnapping. Carjacking. Running from the police. JUST ANOTHER REASON FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM.
