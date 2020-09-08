MOSES LAKE - Two people were killed when their off-road vehicles collided on the north edge of the Moses Lake Sand Dunes on Saturday.
Alexander Benefiel, 23, of Lake Stevens, was riding a 2008 Yamaha quad west on Sand Dunes Road Southeast, while Rick Peak, 54, of Snohomish, was riding a 1975 Honda east on the same road. Deputies say the two were traveling at a high rate of speed when the approached each other at a slight bend in the road. The two ORVs collided head-on, ejecting both men.
Benefiel and Peak were found unconscious and not breathing. CPR was performed by others nearby and responding deputies but both men died at the scene.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the wreck. Both riders were wearing helmets. Investigators say it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.
“Please join us in sending comforting condolences to the surviving families,” Sheriff Tom Jones said. “ Our hearts go out to them. Our sincerest appreciation to the good samaritans who tried to help. Thank you for your response and may healing prayers come to you as well.”
