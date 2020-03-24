YAKIMA - Two Moses Lake men are among six inmates that remain at large after more than a dozen inmates escaped from the Yakima County Jail Monday evening.
About 7 p.m., 14 inmates in the jail annex were able to escape by using a table to break open an exterior fire door and climbing a fence to the outside, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Eight of the 14 inmates were apprehended Monday night but six remain at large, including Moses Lake residents Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, and Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27. Mulvaney was being held for obstructing law enforcement while Chavez-Amezcue was held on drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. Sheriff's office officials say the two may be heading back to the Moses Lake area.
The four other at-large inmates include Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima; Andrew Derrick Wofley, 26, of Union Gap; and Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima.
Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or call 911.
(2) comments
Maybe a couple of rolls of concertina wire along the top of that fence would have slowed them up a little. I bet you'll see that happen before the end of the week though....
Fine upstanding citizens, there. Were any of them screened for the coronavirus before going outside? I'm not seeing a lot of social distancing when they were all crowding the fence.
