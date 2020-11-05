MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
The individuals included a Moses Lake woman in her 70s and a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. Both women had underlying health conditions, according to the Health District.
Grant County has now had 27 virus deaths.
There was also 20 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the total number of cases during the pandemic is at 3,680.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
There are currently 10 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 3,131 cases listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 9
- Ephrata: 318
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 14
- Mattawa: 544
- Moses Lake: 1,181
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 78
- Quincy: 918
- Royal City: 333
- Soap Lake: 69
- Warden: 213
- Wilson Creek: 5
Go with God, ladies!
70 and 80 years old, will make headlines for the Democratic lib tards. Its a shame that anyone need to die but we all have our clocks
Yo, dickdog.
One can only hope your clock is struck at the intersection of 17 and Stratford.
You sackless, conservefuck.
Even for a dumb republican thats heartless.
230k Americans did not "need" to die. The president's utter ineptitude made it so.
No common decency.
Please wear a mask to prevent these kinds of deaths.
Your funeral will be a lonely affair.
