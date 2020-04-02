MOSES LAKE - Two new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Mattawa, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 75, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the 75 confirmed cases, seven patients are currently hospitalized. About 215 cases are pending test results, including 27 probable cases, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 8
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 12
- Moses Lake: 12
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 36
- Royal City: 2
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 3
On Thursday, health district staff began transitioning to move operations to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office for unified command.
“GCHD and the sheriff remain extremely concerned about the large number of people in the retail stores that remain open,” health district officials stated. “Please, designate one person to go shopping for the family to get in and get out quickly.”
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday also extended the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order another month, through May 4, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Statewide, more than 6,500 people have tested positive for the virus, with the death total at more than 260 people, according to the state Department of Health.
