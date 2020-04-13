MOSES LAKE - Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday in Grant County, including one in Mattawa and one in Moses Lake.
A total of 122 people have now tested positive for the virus in Grant County, according to the health district. Currently, there are seven patients hospitalized.
An estimated 130 cases are pending test results, with at least 28 probable cases.
“Many of us are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but our hard work to flatten the curve can be easily undone,” health district officials stated Monday. “It is critical that everyone keep social distancing, masking in public, and washing their hands now and in the weeks to come.”
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 26
- Moses Lake: 22
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 47
- Royal City: 6
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Two new cases were also confirmed Monday in Adams County. Both cases were in Othello, which now has 36 of the 40 confirmed cases in Adams County. An estimated 41 cases are pending test results, with at least 24 probable cases. Fifteen people who previously tested positive for the virus are now listed as recovered.
Statewide, more than 10,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 508 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. As of Sunday, 527 patients across the state are hospitalized, including 166 in the intensive care unit.
