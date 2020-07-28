OTHELLO - Two Othello women who were residents at Coventry House Assisted Living have died, according to the Adams County Health Department.
The women were ages 85 and 90. Three residents at the long-term care facility have now died from COVID-19. A man in his 70s died last week.
As of Sunday, 17 residents and six staff members at Coventry House have tested positive for COVID-19 after facility wide testing. No residents or staff members who tested positive are currently hospitalized.
Follow-up testing took place Tuesday and will continue Wednesday. Weekly testing will occur until the outbreak is controlled.
“The residents of the facility have all been isolated from all other residents and the impacted staff members are isolated per Centers for Disease Control protocol,” health officials stated.
Coventry House is taking additional measures to protect other residents and staff and reduce the spread of the virus.
Adams County has had 370 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 359 cases in the Othello area. There are currently two patients hospitalized and 248 previous cases listed as recovered.
