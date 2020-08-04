MALAGA - Two arrests have been made in connection to the start of a 3,000-acre wildfire near Malaga that cost $2 million to fight.
29-year-olds Wade Hawkins and Kirsten Horner have been charged with first degree arson, a class A felony.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office officials say the day the fire started, two deputies were responding to a civil dispute involving a landlord and tenant when they noticed the fire. Sheriff’s office officials say the start of the blaze was pinpointed to the intersection of Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road south of Malaga. The fire was reported to RiverCom Dispatch at 2 p.m. on July 24.
Witnesses say the pair were seen driving away in a vehicle and were seen in an area that people usually don’t go.
Deputy Jason Reinfeld says some kind of accelerant was used, but the exact element that sparked the fire remains unknown to him.
Hawkins and Horner were taken into custody Friday.
Their reason as to why they started the fire has not been disclosed.
A DNR investigation confirmed that the blaze was human-cased. The probe into the fire continues.
(5) comments
White supremacist Trump fascists creating chaos, again.
Here’s how it works, folks: A steady stream of confusing, disturbing disinformation, repeated images of your “world” in chaos and disorder, feelings of anxiety and desire for order . . .
Create acquiescence for an Authoritarian government to take control.
That’s how the Soviets did it, that’s how the CIA did it, and now it's playing out right before your eyes.
Better wake up quick, because being a “Good German” isn’t going to work out how you hope.
Anybody else pick up on that? Did I read that right? DNR spent $2 million in one week?
As a tax payer, I'd like to look over the receipt for that.
The two were scene driving away! Lol!
The two were scene driv
