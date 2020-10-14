QUINCY - Two people were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night on state Route 281 south of Quincy.
Patricia Milanes Moreno, a 23-year-old Yakima woman, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord north on SR 281, near Road 3 Northwest, when she reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 1999 Ford Mustang, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Milanes Moreno’s vehicle spun counter-clockwise in the southbound lane where it was then struck on the passenger side by a 2001 Nissan Quest.
State troopers say Milanes Moreno was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The driver of the Mustang, 49-year-old George resident Lidia H. Rodriguez, was also injured and taken to the Quincy hospital before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The third driver, a 41-year-old California man, was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck and charges are pending against Milanes Moreno.
