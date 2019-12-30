LIND - Two people were killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Highway 395 in Adams County.
Ramona Gonzales, a 57-year-old Spokane woman, was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius on Highway 395, reportedly heading south in the northbound lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Gonzales struck a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan head-on on the northbound lane about eight miles south of Lind. Gonzales died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
Jessica L. Cody, a 36-year-old Ritzville woman and passenger in the van, also died at the scene.
The five other occupants in the van were injured, including one adult and four children. Jeremiah J. Cody, a 34-year-old Ritzville man, and one child were taken to East Adams Rural Hospital. Three children were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.